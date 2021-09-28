Amplitude’s stock price soars more than 50% following Nasdaq direct listing (update)
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) soared on opening Tuesday after going public via a direct listing, rising more than 50% from a $35-a-share reference price that the Nasdaq gave the stock.
- AMPL opened 42.8% above the reference price at $50 a share at around noon ET and kept rising from there. Shares rose to as high as $54.90 before pulling back slightly to close at $54.80, ahead 56.6% from the reference price.
- Amplitude (AMPL) provides analytics tools to businesses to boost their online efforts. The firm counts Instacart, Walmart and Intuit among its major clients.
“The way that companies build digital products is going through a fundamental change from being intuition-based to data-driven. Product teams have historically decided what to build based on qualitative gut feel,” AMPL wrote in a securities filing. "[But] today, the best teams are those that build their strategy around product data, which connects the attributes of individual end users with their actual behavior."
The company’s pre-IPO investors included A-list venture firms Battery Ventures, Benchmark Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Singaporean government-backed Jasmine Ventures.
Pre-IPO investors and insiders own a combination of Class A and Class B shares. Class B stock carries five votes per share vs. one vote a share for Class A equity. That means Class B investors will hold some 99.5% of the company’s voting power.
Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into AMPL, writing that the stock “has grown top-line revenue quickly, but still produces operating losses.”