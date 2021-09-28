BHP shareholders should vote against climate plan, Glass Lewis says
Sep. 28, 2021
- BHP (BHP -4%) shareholders should vote against the company's Climate Transition Action Plan at the upcoming annual general meeting, proxy advisor Glass Lewis says, Financial Times reports.
- While recognizing BHP's significant disclosure on climate change and steps to minimize its carbon footprint, Glass Lewis reportedly is concerned by the plan's scope and alignment with the latest climate science.
- BHP's emission reduction targets apparently have not been certified by outside organizations such as the Science Based Targets initiative or investor-backed groups such as the Transitions Pathway Initiative, Glass Lewis says, according to the report.
- Earlier this month, BHP pledged to reduce direct carbon emissions by at least 30% over the next 10 years with a goal of reaching net zero by 2050.