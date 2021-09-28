Smart Share Global rises on share buyback authorization
Sep. 28, 2021 12:42 PM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: SA News Team
- Smart Share Global (EM +1.9%) trades up following the announcement that its board of directors has authorized up to $50M in share buybacks over the next 12 months, representing about 7.5% of the company's current market cap.
- “The Share Repurchase Program reflects our confidence in the long-term prospect of the Company,” said Mars Guangyuan Cai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, adding that the tech company has recently signed key accounts in the amusement park, retail and chain restaurant industries.
- Executives say that the company's fundamentals remain solid through continued COVID outbreaks and that the current number one mobile device charging service in China is poised to gain even more market share.
- Smart Share Global stock is down 8.81% over the past month, in part due to increased regulation at Macau - one of its prime markets.