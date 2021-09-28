Square, TikTok announce new integration to help businesses expand reach online
Sep. 28, 2021 12:43 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Financial services and digital payments company Square (SQ -5.6%) has announced a new integration with video-sharing service TikTok to help businesses expand their online presence and reach new customers.
- The Square x TikTok integration allows Square Online sellers to sell on TikTok for free, helping them reach new customers and grow their sales online. Sellers will soon be able to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.
- Specifically, sellers will be able to grow their business by running ads using TikTok Ads Manager, sync their existing item catalog to TikTok for inclusion in curated shopping tabs on their profiles, and include product links in content that points buyers to Square Online in order to complete a purchase.