Galaxy Gaming to launch table game content, solutions
Sep. 28, 2021 12:46 PM ETGalaxy Gaming, Inc. (GLXZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) announced suite of new table game content and solutions.
- President and CEO of Galaxy Todd Cravens said, “This G2E season, we are thrilled to premiere a suite of brand new table game content and solutions and announce some big wins in iGaming.”
- The company will unveil its Baccarat collection in October.
- The company launched Rising Phoenix, Golden Talons, and Mystic Baccarat, and Baccarat trend board solution, Lunar Table Display.
- Galaxy Gaming also announced a suite of high-action games joining the Prime Membership Portfolio.
- The company noted that in the last 12 months, over 1B wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming side bets alone.