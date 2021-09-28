Galaxy Gaming to launch table game content, solutions

Sep. 28, 2021 12:46 PM ETGalaxy Gaming, Inc. (GLXZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) announced suite of new table game content and solutions.
  • President and CEO of Galaxy Todd Cravens said, “This G2E season, we are thrilled to premiere a suite of brand new table game content and solutions and announce some big wins in iGaming.”
  • The company will unveil its Baccarat collection in October.
  • The company launched Rising Phoenix, Golden Talons, and Mystic Baccarat, and Baccarat trend board solution, Lunar Table Display.
  • Galaxy Gaming also announced a suite of high-action games joining the Prime Membership Portfolio.
  • The company noted that in the last 12 months, over 1B wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming side bets alone.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.