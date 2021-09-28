Siemens-AES energy storage JV files for U.S. IPO
- Fluence Energy, an energy storage joint venture of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -3.2%) and AES Corp. (AES -1.2%), says it has filed for an IPO in the U.S.
- The company, which will list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under FLNC ticker, says it will seek to raise $100M, although that figure is often used as a placeholder to calculate filing fees.
- The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined.
- Qatar's sovereign wealth fund last year agreed to invest $125M in Fluence at a valuation topping $1B, leaving AES and Siemens each with ~44% stakes.
- Siemens' weak margins and returns are a valid concern, but the company's future cash flow generation "looks better," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.