Siemens-AES energy storage JV files for U.S. IPO

Sep. 28, 2021 12:56 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), AESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Siemes logo at door of new headquarters - Munich, Germany
wallix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fluence Energy, an energy storage joint venture of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -3.2%) and AES Corp. (AES -1.2%), says it has filed for an IPO in the U.S.
  • The company, which will list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under FLNC ticker, says it will seek to raise $100M, although that figure is often used as a placeholder to calculate filing fees.
  • The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined.
  • Qatar's sovereign wealth fund last year agreed to invest $125M in Fluence at a valuation topping $1B, leaving AES and Siemens each with ~44% stakes.
  • Siemens' weak margins and returns are a valid concern, but the company's future cash flow generation "looks better," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.