Millennial Lithium to be acquired by Contemporary Amperex Technology for C$377M in all-cash offer

Sep. 28, 2021 1:04 PM ETMillennial Lithium Corp. (MLNLF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) wherein the latter will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the former for C$3.85/share payable in cash, representing total cash consideration of ~$C$377M.
  • Before entering into this agreement, Millennial terminated its arrangement agreement with Ganfeng Lithium and 1314992 B.C.
  • The CATL Arrangement represents a premium of ~6.9% to the value of the consideration offered pursuant to the Ganfeng Arrangement Agreement.
  • CATL also reimbursed Millennial for the termination fee of $10M paid to Ganfeng related to the termination of the Ganfeng Arrangement Agreement.
  • The CATL arrangement is expected to close in Q4 or January 2022.
  • Amid developments, Millennial has cancelled the special meeting of Voting Securityholders scheduled to be held on Sep. 30, 2021 and expects to convene a new meeting on Nov. 15, 2021.
