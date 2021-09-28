Fundstrat's Tom Lee still sees 'everything rally' into year-end
- Thomas Lee, managing partner and the head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, renewed his prediction for an "everything rally" into the end of the year, despite the sharp sell-off experienced in Tuesday's midday trading.
- Speaking to CNBC, Lee acknowledged that his bullish outlook was "being put to the test" by Tuesday's tech-led decline, saying that "there's been a lot of damage done to, like, the growth and the tech trade."
- However, he attributed the selling pressure to concerns about gridlock in Washington, which he characterized as a historically good time to buy stocks.
- "When Washington plays tough, that's not a time to panic on stocks," he said. "It's almost always been a great buying opportunity."
- Lee pushed back on concerns that rising interest rates would threaten further gains in the stock market, saying that overall Treasury yields remain low, even with a recent spike.
- "As long as the economy is gaining momentum, which it looks like it is, I think you want to be overweight stocks," he said.
