Fundstrat's Tom Lee still sees 'everything rally' into year-end

Sep. 28, 2021 1:55 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor14 Comments

Closeup hand pointing pen on blue colour monitor to analyse stock market graph
champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Thomas Lee, managing partner and the head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, renewed his prediction for an "everything rally" into the end of the year, despite the sharp sell-off experienced in Tuesday's midday trading.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Lee acknowledged that his bullish outlook was "being put to the test" by Tuesday's tech-led decline, saying that "there's been a lot of damage done to, like, the growth and the tech trade."
  • However, he attributed the selling pressure to concerns about gridlock in Washington, which he characterized as a historically good time to buy stocks.
  • "When Washington plays tough, that's not a time to panic on stocks," he said. "It's almost always been a great buying opportunity."
  • Lee pushed back on concerns that rising interest rates would threaten further gains in the stock market, saying that overall Treasury yields remain low, even with a recent spike.
  • "As long as the economy is gaining momentum, which it looks like it is, I think you want to be overweight stocks," he said.
  • Lee has long held a bullish view of the last few months of 2021. See his original justification for an "everything rally," laid out early this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.