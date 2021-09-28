Cloopen Group announces up to $40M buyback program
Sep. 28, 2021 2:00 PM ETCloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) has authorized a buyback program to repurchase up to $40M of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a twelve-month period commencing on September 28, 2021.
- "The Share Repurchase Program is well aligned with our commitment to maximizing value for shareholders and reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's continued growth and long-term prospects," said Mr. Changxun Sun, Cloopen's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.
- The company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.