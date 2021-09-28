HPIL Holding to sell all assets of NFT Procurement to Stargaze Entertainment

Sep. 28, 2021 2:06 PM ETStargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (STGZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • HPIL Holding signed a letter of intent to sell all assets of its unit NFT Procurement to Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTCPK:STGZ +0.4%).
  • The assets are over 130 NFT Domains .com.
  • The transaction will be based on a share swap between both companies, once officially approved.
  • The plan will be to disperse a share distribution of STGZ to HPIL shareholders.
  • The closing is expected to be completed within the next 10-15 days but no later than Oct. 15.
  • "I am truly excited to make this deal and it should be good for both companies and put the NFT asset in a place where they can flourish immediately with the Stargaze team," said CEO Stephen Brown.
