HPIL Holding to sell all assets of NFT Procurement to Stargaze Entertainment
Sep. 28, 2021 2:06 PM ETStargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (STGZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- HPIL Holding signed a letter of intent to sell all assets of its unit NFT Procurement to Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTCPK:STGZ +0.4%).
- The assets are over 130 NFT Domains .com.
- The transaction will be based on a share swap between both companies, once officially approved.
- The plan will be to disperse a share distribution of STGZ to HPIL shareholders.
- The closing is expected to be completed within the next 10-15 days but no later than Oct. 15.
- "I am truly excited to make this deal and it should be good for both companies and put the NFT asset in a place where they can flourish immediately with the Stargaze team," said CEO Stephen Brown.