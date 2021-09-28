JPMorgan has started scenario-planning for potential U.S. credit default - Reuters
Sep. 28, 2021 2:13 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor44 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.7%) Chief Jamie Dimon says the Wall Street bank has started preparing for the possibility of a U.S. credit default if debt ceiling talks cut it too close, Reuters reports.
- While Dimon told Reuters that he expects lawmakers to address the debt limit in time, the failure to do so would be "potentially catastrophic."
- The bank has started scenario-planning for how a potential U.S. default would impact the repo and money markets, its capital ratios, client contracts and what actions ratings agencies would take, he told Reuters in an interview.
- He said he'd support a bipartisan bill to eliminate the debt ceiling, according to Reuters.
- In a letter to Congressional leaders, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures by Oct. 18. It would "be disastrous" if the U.S. defaulted on its debt, she said in a Senate hearing today.
- BlackRock, though, sees little chance of a technical default.