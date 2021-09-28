Teladoc Health to provide remote patient monitoring solutions in Canada

Sep. 28, 2021 2:23 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Teladoc Health (TDOC -3.3%) said it was designated as a pre-qualified vendor by Canada Health Infoway to provide remote patient monitoring solutions, serving ~60% of Canada's population.
  • Earlier in the year, Teladoc was also chosen as a vendor for virtual visits to improve access to healthcare for people in Canada.
  • "This means we can help patients where they want to be, at home, with around the clock management of chronic and acute conditions, providing more effective ways for patients to manage their own health," said Joby McKenzie, Managing Director, Canada, Teladoc Health.
