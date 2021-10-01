Meet members of the 2021 IPO class: life sciences tools (part 2)
- With a list of 62 recent IPOs making entry to the Russell 2000 small-cap index after index provider FTSE Russell implemented its Q3 recalibrations, we discuss the recently-IPOd healthcare stocks joining the index.
- Following up on our previous article on life sciences tools stocks in the group, we discuss another four making their debut in the Russell 2000.
Singular Genomic Systems
- Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technology to support products for researchers and clinicians.
- Its May 10.2M-share IPO was expected to gross $224.4M.
- Shares are down ~56% since its IPO.
- Competitors include 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO).
Immuneering Corp.
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) provides genetic, genomic, and proteomic data analysis services to generate insights for pharma companies. The company closed its 7.5M-share IPO in early August with gross proceeds of $129.4M.
- Shares are up ~51% since the IPO.
- Companies operating in the same space as Immuneering include Ilumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) (OTCPK:EVTCY), and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).
Alpha Teknova
- Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics.
- Its June 6M-share IPO was expected to bring in gross proceeds of $96M.
- Shares are down 0.4% since the IPO.
- Alpha Teknova competitors include PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO).
Codex DNA
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) manufactures synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories.
- Since its IPO, shares have fallen ~40%.
- In June, the company's more than 7.6M-share IPO raised ~$122.7M in gross proceeds.
Note: Share price performance above reflects period of IPO launch until market close on Sept. 30, 2021.