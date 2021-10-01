Meet members of the 2021 IPO class: life sciences tools (part 2)

Singular Genomic Systems

  • Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technology to support products for researchers and clinicians.
  • Its May 10.2M-share IPO was expected to gross $224.4M.
  • Shares are down ~56% since its IPO.
  • Competitors include 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO).

Immuneering Corp.

Alpha Teknova

  • Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics.
  • Its June 6M-share IPO was expected to bring in gross proceeds of $96M.
  • Shares are down 0.4% since the IPO.
  • Alpha Teknova competitors include PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO).

Codex DNA

Note: Share price performance above reflects period of IPO launch until market close on Sept. 30, 2021.

