Popular coconut-water maker Vita Coco files for IPO at possible $2B valuation
Sep. 28, 2021 3:40 PM ET The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) By: Jerry Kronenberg
- Vita Coco (COCO) has filed for an IPO that could reportedly value the popular coconut-water brand at some $2B.
- The company wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to raise some $100M, although that’s likely just a placeholder number.
- Vita Coco already raised $165.9M in 2014 by selling a 25% stake to Red Bull China parent the Reignwood Group at a $665M valuation.
- The coconut-water maker wrote in its filing that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “COCO.”
- The firm released few other details other to say that COCO and certain pre-IPO shareholders plan to offer the public an unspecified amount of shares. The pre-IPO investors will also grant underwriters the option to buy an undisclosed number of extra shares for overallotments.
- COCO didn’t say how much it expects to net from the initial public offering, but did say that it will use the proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
- The filing didn't disclose how many shares outstanding COCO will have following the IPO, making it impossible to accurately project the company’s valuation. However, published reports have indicated that the offering could value the firm at some $2B.
- Vita Coco (COCO) launched in 2004, bringing packaged coconut water long popular in Brazil to the United States.
- Some 17 years later, the firm leads the U.S. coconut-water industry with 46% market share and the U.K. market with a more than 70% share, according to the S-1. The company also operates in 22 other countries.
- “Since our inception, we have been boldly re-defining healthy hydration to truly be good for your body rather than ‘less bad for you’ as defined by the old guards of the beverage industry,” the company wrote in its filing. “We have embraced the power of plants from around the globe by turning them into conveniently packaged beverages that our consumers can enjoy across need-states and beverage occasions throughout the day.”
- COCO has also expanded beyond just coconut water and into such products as coconut milk, hemp-infused beverages and coconut oil used as a nutritional supplement or for hair and skin care.
- The company's pre-IPO backers include not only the Reignwood Group, but also Belgium’s Verlinvest, which bills itself as a “purpose-led” investment firm.
As for financials, COCO wrote in its S-1 that net sales rose 15.2% in 2021’s first half to hit $177.3M. That helped the firm boost net income 43.2% to $9.4M for the year’s first half: