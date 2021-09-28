Chart Talk: ARKK & U.S. 10Y Treasury yield inversely correlated relationship
Sep. 28, 2021 3:38 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Cathie Wood’s flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), continues to feel the pressure from the rising U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield.
- Approaching the closing bell on Tuesday, market participants can see that ARKK is -3.64% on the trading day, and the 10Y has climbed up 4.5 basis points. Furthermore, ARKK has dropped 6% year-to-date and the 10Y has risen 62 basis points in 2021.
- Taking a look back over the past six months, the investment community will notice how the two instruments inversely correlate.
- Cathie Wood continues to focus on her longer-term growth strategy as her firm grabs nearly 80K shares of Peloton Interactive as shares hit a four-month low.