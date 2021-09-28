Chart Talk: ARKK & U.S. 10Y Treasury yield inversely correlated relationship

Sep. 28, 2021 3:38 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor19 Comments

financial graph on technology abstract background
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cathie Wood’s flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), continues to feel the pressure from the rising U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield.
  • Approaching the closing bell on Tuesday, market participants can see that ARKK is -3.64% on the trading day, and the 10Y has climbed up 4.5 basis points. Furthermore, ARKK has dropped 6% year-to-date and the 10Y has risen 62 basis points in 2021.
  • Taking a look back over the past six months, the investment community will notice how the two instruments inversely correlate.
  • Cathie Wood continues to focus on her longer-term growth strategy as her firm grabs nearly 80K shares of Peloton Interactive as shares hit a four-month low.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.