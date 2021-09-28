Leuthold's Jim Paulsen: Rising yields suggest renewed economic momentum
- Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said Tuesday that a recent spike in Treasury yields points to a "shift in economic momentum," with COVID cases "rolling over" and activity starting to pick up again.
- Speaking to CNBC, Paulsen pushed back on the idea that higher yields would drive down stock prices, saying the move in the bond market actually provided "a good sign" for equities.
- He added that the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated move to reduce its asset purchases also suggests stronger underlying economic activity.
- "The Fed just acknowledging that economic momentum is picking back up again," he said.
- Asked about recent weakness in the equity market, Paulsen attributed this to a change in leadership rather than a correction.
- The Leuthold chief investment strategist noted that cyclical and small-cap stocks have performed well recently, even amid weakness from previous leadership groups, like tech.
