Crown Electrokinetics rises 8% amid signing of 1st customer for Smart Window Inserts
Sep. 28, 2021 3:42 PM ETCrown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)MSPCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN +8.2%) said it signed its first commercial customer MetroSpaces Inc. (OTCPK:MSPC)
- Crown will install its Smart Window Inserts in MetroSpaces' 70K square-foot Houston, Texas office building.
- The Smart Window Inserts aims to enhance the efficiency of existing windows, eliminating the need to replace the glass by easily fitting into window frames.
- It also acts as an additional pane of glass, thus providing insulation, and is powered by solar.
- Crown expects to start installation during the first quarter of 2022.
- "With our deep emphasis on proptech, we've looked at almost all of the smart glass solutions in the marketplace and have chosen to work with Crown because of its entirely unique approach of putting smart glass technology into a window insert. In our first building, this should help MetroSpaces lower energy usage with an attractive payback period," said Oscar Brito, MetroSpaces CEO.