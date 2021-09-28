CyrusOne gains 7% on report it's considering selling company
Sep. 28, 2021 3:46 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is up 7.2% this afternoon following a report that it's exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale.
- The firm has engaged with Morgan Stanley to explore options, Reuters reports, following a 2021 where it's underperforming the market with a flat year-to-date.
- It's facing the risk of becoming a commoditized data center provider, operating no major exchanges, and it's endured heavy management turnover.
- And it's trailing peers in the data center sector over the past three years - averaging 26% vs. an S&P 500 that returned 61.1%, and rivals like QTS Realty Trust that returned 98% over the same period.