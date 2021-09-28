CyrusOne gains 7% on report it's considering selling company

Sep. 28, 2021 3:46 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments

Data center corridor 3d rendering
Galina Shafran/iStock via Getty Images

  • CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is up 7.2% this afternoon following a report that it's exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale.
  • The firm has engaged with Morgan Stanley to explore options, Reuters reports, following a 2021 where it's underperforming the market with a flat year-to-date.
  • It's facing the risk of becoming a commoditized data center provider, operating no major exchanges, and it's endured heavy management turnover.
  • And it's trailing peers in the data center sector over the past three years - averaging 26% vs. an S&P 500 that returned 61.1%, and rivals like QTS Realty Trust that returned 98% over the same period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.