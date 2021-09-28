Interactive Brokers fined $1.75M by CFTC for inability to handle negative prices
Sep. 28, 2021 3:57 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Interactive Brokers (IBKR -0.7%) was ordered to pay $1.75M civil monetary penalty and $82.57M in restitution to its customers under a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
- The company is credited the full restitution due to its compensation payment to its customers, the CFTC said.
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) was charged with failing to diligently supervise the handling of customer accounts by not adequately preparing and configuring its electronic trading system to receive negative prices and calculate margin on April 20, 2020.
- Recall that on that date, the benchmark West Texas Intermediate light sweet crude oil futures contract swung to negative prices settling at -$37.63 per barrel for May 2020 contracts that were set to expire the next day.
- As a result, the company had recognized an aggregate provisionary loss of ~$88M when the price of New York Mercantile Exchange WTI May crude oil contracts dropped to that level.
