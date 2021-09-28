Impel Neuropharma picks Carepoint as a digital pharmacy partner for Trudhesa launch

Human Brain Neural Network Cerebral Cortex
ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

  • Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Carepoint Pharmacy team up to begin dispensing Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
  • Trudhesa bypasses the gut and potential absorption issues, offering rapid, sustained, and consistent symptom relief without injection or infusion, even when administered hours after the onset of a migraine attack.
  • Carepoint Pharmacy is only one of two digital pharmacies selected to dispense Trudhesa as part of a limited distribution network.
  • Shares of Impel up marginally post market.
  • The U.S. FDA had approved Impel's Trudhesa, earlier this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.