Impel Neuropharma picks Carepoint as a digital pharmacy partner for Trudhesa launch
Sep. 28, 2021 4:07 PM ETImpel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL)By: SA News Team
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Carepoint Pharmacy team up to begin dispensing Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
- Trudhesa bypasses the gut and potential absorption issues, offering rapid, sustained, and consistent symptom relief without injection or infusion, even when administered hours after the onset of a migraine attack.
- Carepoint Pharmacy is only one of two digital pharmacies selected to dispense Trudhesa as part of a limited distribution network.
- Shares of Impel up marginally post market.
- The U.S. FDA had approved Impel's Trudhesa, earlier this month.