Wave Life Sciences falls after presentation on its RNA editing capability (Updated)
Sep. 28, 2021 4:10 PM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Update: Issuing a press release, Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shared pre-clinical data from a mouse study showing the potential of its ADAR Editing in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
- The ADAR editing lasted up to four months in vivo in preclinical models including the central nervous system, the company said.
- Previously: Recording the biggest intraday loss since March, Wave Life Sciences (WVE -12.4%) has lost more than a tenth of its value so far after the company highlighted its ADAR-mediated RNA editing capability at its 2021 Analyst and Investor Research Webcast today.
- The presentation also included an update on its preclinical-stage program for genetic disease affecting lungs and liver, AATD, for which the company expects to select a development candidate next year.
- Commenting on the data, Stifel says that while the preclinical findings are moving in the right path, the results are too early for a rating change on the stock.
- “Given prior failures, it’s tough to garner conviction prior to seeing clinical data next year,” analyst Paul Matteis wrote.
- In March, Wave Life Sciences (WVE) was forced to halt the clinical development for WVE-120102 and WVE-120101 in Huntington’s disease due to the lack of statistical significance in trial data.