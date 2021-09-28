GeoVax shares surge 36% after deal for clinical-stage cancer program

Cancer cells vis
koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) has entered into an agreement with PNP Therapeutics for the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Gedeptin, a novel patented product for the treatment of solid tumors.
  • GeoVax shares surge more than 36% post market.
  • The license provides exclusive worldwide rights to key intellectual property, including Gedeptin patents, know-how, regulatory filings, clinical materials, and trademarks.
  • Detailed financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but include a combination of upfront payments, milestone fees, and royalties on net sales.
  • The license also grants GeoVax the rights to expand the use of Gedeptin to all human diseases and/or conditions including, but not limited to, other cancers.
