GeoVax shares surge 36% after deal for clinical-stage cancer program
Sep. 28, 2021 4:13 PM ETGeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) has entered into an agreement with PNP Therapeutics for the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Gedeptin, a novel patented product for the treatment of solid tumors.
- GeoVax shares surge more than 36% post market.
- The license provides exclusive worldwide rights to key intellectual property, including Gedeptin patents, know-how, regulatory filings, clinical materials, and trademarks.
- Detailed financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but include a combination of upfront payments, milestone fees, and royalties on net sales.
- The license also grants GeoVax the rights to expand the use of Gedeptin to all human diseases and/or conditions including, but not limited to, other cancers.