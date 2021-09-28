Arcutis expands patent portfolio with roflumilast pharmacokinetics patent

Patented, text in a Notepad on the businessman"s Desk. The concept of the patent
Stas_V/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announces a new patent issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering its invention for improving delivery and extending half-life of both the cream and foam formulations of topical roflumilast.
  • The company is developing topical cream and foam formulations of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor (PDE4), to treat psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis.
  • With eight issued patents and additional pending patents, the company expects patent protection at least into 2037.
