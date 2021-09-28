EQT slides on 26M-share secondary offering
Sep. 28, 2021 4:18 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) -5.8% post-market after commencing a public offering of 25.93M common shares by selling shareholders who received stock as a part of the company's May acquisition of Alta Resources' upstream and midstream subsidiaries.
- The selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional nearly 3.9M shares.
- EQT will not sell any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
- EQT shares have gained 20% over the past week as U.S. natural gas prices have surged to seven-week highs.