EQT slides on 26M-share secondary offering

Sep. 28, 2021

Three gas pipelines in a green field with blue sky
ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) -5.8% post-market after commencing a public offering of 25.93M common shares by selling shareholders who received stock as a part of the company's May acquisition of Alta Resources' upstream and midstream subsidiaries.
  • The selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional nearly 3.9M shares.
  • EQT will not sell any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
  • EQT shares have gained 20% over the past week as U.S. natural gas prices have surged to seven-week highs.
