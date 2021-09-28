Virtus investment completes debt refinancing
Sep. 28, 2021 4:21 PM ETVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) completed the refinancing of its existing credit agreement with a new $275M senior secured term loan and $175M revolving credit facility.
- The refinancing extends the company's debt maturity profile and provides improved terms.
- The new $275 million term loan has a scheduled maturity in 2028 and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 225 basis points.
- Proceeds will be used to repay the company's existing $194M term loan, as well as for general corporate purposes.
- The new credit line, which bears interest at the same rate as the term loan, provides up to $175M of borrowing capacity through 2026 and replaces a $100M revolving credit facility.
- "We are pleased to successfully complete the refinancing, which lowers our cost of capital and improves our financial flexibility through an extended term," said CFO Michael Angerthal.