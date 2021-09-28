Liminal BioSciences completes the sale of Priority Review Voucher for $105 million
Sep. 28, 2021 4:21 PM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) is trading flat in the post-market after the company announced that its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics completed the sale of Priority Review Voucher ("PRV") for $105 million.
- However, as part of a previously-disclosed share purchase agreement with Kedrion S.p.A., Liminal (LMNL) will only receive 70% of net proceeds of the PRV sale, payable by Prometic in due course.
- The proceeds are earmarked for further development of its small molecule pipeline, the company said.
- Liminal (LMNL) received the PRV as part of the FDA approval of Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh), for the treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia).
- In May, Liminal (LMNL) inked an agreement with Kedrion to divest several of its plasma collection centers operating under the subsidiaries Prometic Plasma Resources, and Prometic Plasma Resources (USA).