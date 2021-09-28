BlackRock elects Beth Ford, Kristin Peck to board of directors
Sep. 28, 2021 5:08 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) adds Land O'Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford and Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck to the asset manager's board.
- As a result, the company will have 18 board members, of which 16 are independent and seven are women; more than 40% of BlackRock's (BLK) directors have joined the board in the past five years.
- Jessica Einhorn, who has served as a BlackRock board member since 2012, decided not to stand for re-election at the company's next annual meeting of shareholders in 2022.
- Beth Ford first joined Land O'Lakes in 2011 and has 35 years of experience across six industries at seven companies.
- Kristen Peck is the CEO of Zoetis, an animal health company and member of the Fortune 500. Before Zoetis, she held leadership roles at Pfizer, which spun off Zoetis in 2013, and Boston Consulting Group.
