Stagwell's influencer management platform Koalifyed launches mobile app
Sep. 28, 2021 5:03 PM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) said Stagwell Technology's influencer management platform Koalifyed has launched a mobile app, available for download on the Apple App Store.
- The app is the latest empowers social-first brands and agencies to reach real audiences faster and optimize campaign dollars to improve results.
- The company said Koalifyed's app enhances the platform's features including proprietary fraud detection which has been shown to identify up to 10 times more bots than other products; and blockchain technology for smart contracts to help keep brands compliant with increased FTC guidelines for influencer marketing.
- "Brands need to reach people authentically — and authentic audiences are precisely what Koalifyed specializes in," added Christina Scala, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Koalifyed. "Our growing directory of diverse influencers can be a key tool for brands seeking to elevate a more representative cast of creators in their marketing.