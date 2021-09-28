dMY Technology stockholders approve IonQ merger
Sep. 28, 2021 5:05 PM ETIonQ Inc - Class A (IONQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- dMY Technology Group III (NYSE:DMYI) shareholders have approved the company's previously announced business combination with quantum computing company IonQ.
- Approximately 97% of the votes cast at dMY Technology's special stockholders meeting were in favor of the combination.
- The deal is expected to close on September 30, 2021. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as IonQ, with its common shares and warrants expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbols "IONQ," and "IONQ.WS", respectively, from October 1, 2021.
- Gross proceeds of $634M will position the combined company to accelerate growth.
- DMYI +0.72% AH