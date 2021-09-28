U.S. crude supply rose 4.1M barrels last week, API says
Sep. 28, 2021
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 4.12M barrels of oil for the week ending September 24.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.55M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.48M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 359K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.5M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $74.40/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $75.29/bbl.
- USO -0.6% after-hours.