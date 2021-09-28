U.S. crude supply rose 4.1M barrels last week, API says

Sep. 28, 2021 5:05 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.
SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 4.12M barrels of oil for the week ending September 24.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.55M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.48M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 359K barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.5M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
  • November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $74.40/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $75.29/bbl.
  • USO -0.6% after-hours.
