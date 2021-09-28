Hess Midstream downgraded, Marathon Oil upgraded at Citi
Sep. 28, 2021
- Hess Midstream Partners (HESM -3%) slides as Citi downgrades units to Neutral from Buy with a $31 price target, while Marathon Oil (MRO +0.7%) edges higher as the firm upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $17 target.
- Citi analyst Timm Schneider says his downgrade of Hess Midstream is not a reflection of the company's operations, as management has performed well against high expectations, but he sees "better value elsewhere," as his better than expected EBITDA outlook already is reflected in the valuation.
- But on Marathon, Citi's Scott Gruber sees further room to run, as higher gas prices should increase free cash flow in 2022 and drive higher shareholder returns.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht is bullish on Hess Midstream, citing the partnership's "clear desire to reward their unitholders."