United Airlines set to fire 593 employees who refused vaccine

United Airlines
Rusell Hendry/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it is moving ahead with plans to terminate 593 employees who did not meet its September 27 COVID-19 vaccination deadline.
  • United says ~2K of its 67K workers have requested an exemption on medical or religious grounds, and it plans to assess those requests by October 15 - the same day employees who are granted exemptions will face being placed on unpaid leave.
  • The date was postponed from October 2 after six employees sued United in federal court, alleging the company's mandate violates laws offering religious and disability accommodations in the workplace.
  • The pilots union, which says it will bring a grievance to challenge how the mandate is being implemented, says 20 pilots have refused vaccinations and ~330 asked for exemptions.
  • A week ago, United said 97% of its U.S. employees had been vaccinated.
