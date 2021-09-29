Brookdale prices $200M of convertible notes offering
Sep. 29, 2021 12:36 AM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has priced $200M of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase, up to an additional $30M of notes.
- The notes will have an initial conversion rate of 123.4568 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$8.10/share).
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$194.1M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, for general corporate purposes, including refinancing or repaying maturing and other debt.
- Closing date is October 1, 2021.
- Previously (Sept. 27): Brookdale to raise $200M in convertible senior notes offering