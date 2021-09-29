Asia-Pacific indices in red tracking losses on Wall Street
Sep. 29, 2021 1:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -2.15%. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will start voting for a new leader today.
- China -1.79%.
- Hong Kong -0.45%.
- Australia -0.97%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones slipped 569.38 points to 34,299.99, S&P 500 declined 2.04% to 4,352.63 and Nasdaq fell 2.83% to 14,546.68.
- A swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June and up from 1.32% a week ago.
- Bond yields started rising last week after the Federal Reserve hinted that the central bank is moving closer to begin withdrawing the economic support provided throughout the pandemic.
- Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures down 1.48% to $77.92/barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 1.55% to $74.12/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures edge higher. Dow Jones +0.57%; S&P 500 +0.62%; Nasdaq +0.62%.