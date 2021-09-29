Celldex's CDX-0159 improves quality of life and reduced disease impact in urticaria patients

Sep. 29, 2021 3:57 AM ETCelldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Itchy red bumps on crook of arm / elbow. Irritated skin rash

Evelien Doosje/iStock via Getty Images

  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announces positive data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria, a skin condition.
  • As of the data cut-off on August 13, 2021, 21 patients had received a single intravenous infusion of CDX-0159 at 3 mg/kg.
  • A single dose of CDX-0159 (3 mg/kg) resulted in a rapid and sustained improvement in urticaria control and greatly reduced disease impact on quality of life, as measured by the Urticaria Control Test (UCT) and Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI).
  • 80% and 100% of patients achieved “well controlled” status (UCT≥12) by week 4 and 8, respectively. 63% of patients achieved “complete control” status (UCT=16) by week 8.
  • 93% and 92% of patients achieved at least a 4-point reduction in DLQI scale by week 4 and 8, respectively. This assessment continued to improve or was maintained over the course of 12 weeks.
  • Rapid and durable improvement in provocation response mirrored reduction in tryptase.
  • CDX-0159 was generally well tolerated.
  • These data were presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2021 Congress and build on previously reported results which demonstrated rapid, profound, and durable responses in 100% of patients with 95% achieving complete response.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.