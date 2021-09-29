Celldex's CDX-0159 improves quality of life and reduced disease impact in urticaria patients
Sep. 29, 2021 3:57 AM ETCelldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announces positive data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria, a skin condition.
- As of the data cut-off on August 13, 2021, 21 patients had received a single intravenous infusion of CDX-0159 at 3 mg/kg.
- A single dose of CDX-0159 (3 mg/kg) resulted in a rapid and sustained improvement in urticaria control and greatly reduced disease impact on quality of life, as measured by the Urticaria Control Test (UCT) and Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI).
- 80% and 100% of patients achieved “well controlled” status (UCT≥12) by week 4 and 8, respectively. 63% of patients achieved “complete control” status (UCT=16) by week 8.
- 93% and 92% of patients achieved at least a 4-point reduction in DLQI scale by week 4 and 8, respectively. This assessment continued to improve or was maintained over the course of 12 weeks.
- Rapid and durable improvement in provocation response mirrored reduction in tryptase.
- CDX-0159 was generally well tolerated.
- These data were presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2021 Congress and build on previously reported results which demonstrated rapid, profound, and durable responses in 100% of patients with 95% achieving complete response.