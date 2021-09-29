Novartis' Cosentyx 300 mg autoinjector shows higher efficacy in psoriasis patients

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces data from a Phase IIIb study, which showed treatment with Cosentyx (secukinumab) 300 mg in a 2 mL autoinjector (UnoReady pen) resulted in high efficacy and convenient administration in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • The MATURE study assessed the use of a Cosentyx 300 mg autoinjector, versus two 150 mg pre-filled syringes or placebo.
  • Patients using the 300 mg autoinjector reported significantly improved skin clearance measured by Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 and 90 versus placebo.
  • The study showed high patient satisfaction, with 100% of those in the Cosentyx 300 mg UnoReady group reporting they were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” at Week 28.
  • The safety profile reported was consistent with previous studies, and no new safety signals were observed.
  • These data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Anniversary Congress.
