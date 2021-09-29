Novartis' Cosentyx 300 mg autoinjector shows higher efficacy in psoriasis patients
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces data from a Phase IIIb study, which showed treatment with Cosentyx (secukinumab) 300 mg in a 2 mL autoinjector (UnoReady pen) resulted in high efficacy and convenient administration in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
- The MATURE study assessed the use of a Cosentyx 300 mg autoinjector, versus two 150 mg pre-filled syringes or placebo.
- Patients using the 300 mg autoinjector reported significantly improved skin clearance measured by Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 and 90 versus placebo.
- The study showed high patient satisfaction, with 100% of those in the Cosentyx 300 mg UnoReady group reporting they were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” at Week 28.
- The safety profile reported was consistent with previous studies, and no new safety signals were observed.
- These data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Anniversary Congress.