Nokia obtains ISO 9001 for its patenting process

Nokia office building in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is one of the first companies to receive ISO 9001 certification for its patent portfolio management.
  • ISO 9001 is the world’s best-known standard for quality management systems.
  • The independent certification assessed every step of Nokia’s patent portfolio management process covering the entire lifetime of the patents.
  • Business Unit Director for Certification from Bureau Veritas UK, Karolina Lachi Kolarova: “ISO 9001 helps businesses and organisations with their efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and is an important measure of quality within the company’s systems and processes."
