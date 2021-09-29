Nokia obtains ISO 9001 for its patenting process
Sep. 29, 2021 5:32 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is one of the first companies to receive ISO 9001 certification for its patent portfolio management.
- ISO 9001 is the world’s best-known standard for quality management systems.
- The independent certification assessed every step of Nokia’s patent portfolio management process covering the entire lifetime of the patents.
- Business Unit Director for Certification from Bureau Veritas UK, Karolina Lachi Kolarova: “ISO 9001 helps businesses and organisations with their efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and is an important measure of quality within the company’s systems and processes."