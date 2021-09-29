Southern Missouri Bancorp to merge with Fortune Financial Corporation in $30M cash and stock deal

Sep. 29, 2021 5:50 AM ETSouthern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Union Arrow

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

  • Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Fortune Financial Corporation entered a merger agreement whereby former will acquire latter in a stock and cash transaction.
  • Fortune operates two branches in Jefferson and St. Louis Counties, Missouri, both located within the St. Louis, Missouri, MSA.
  • At June 30, 2021, Fortune's consolidated assets were $253.7M, including loans, net, of $209.3M, while deposits totaled $214.5M.
  • The combined company will operate 51 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois.
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, Fortune shareholders are projected to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2853 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $12.55 for each Fortune share, at the election of the shareholders.
  • Based on Southern Missouri's $43.99 average closing price over the 20-day trading period ended September 24, 2021, the transaction's indicated value is ~$29.9M, with merger consideration comprised of stock and cash at a 60:40 ratio.
  • As part of the merger, Southern Missouri will also assume ~$7.5M in subordinated debt.
  • The transaction is anticipated to be accretive to SMBC's earnings per share by ~8.8% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and by 9.1% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed late in the first calendar quarter of 2022
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.