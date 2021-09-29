Southern Missouri Bancorp to merge with Fortune Financial Corporation in $30M cash and stock deal
Sep. 29, 2021 5:50 AM ETSouthern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Fortune Financial Corporation entered a merger agreement whereby former will acquire latter in a stock and cash transaction.
- Fortune operates two branches in Jefferson and St. Louis Counties, Missouri, both located within the St. Louis, Missouri, MSA.
- At June 30, 2021, Fortune's consolidated assets were $253.7M, including loans, net, of $209.3M, while deposits totaled $214.5M.
- The combined company will operate 51 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois.
- Under the terms of the merger agreement, Fortune shareholders are projected to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2853 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $12.55 for each Fortune share, at the election of the shareholders.
- Based on Southern Missouri's $43.99 average closing price over the 20-day trading period ended September 24, 2021, the transaction's indicated value is ~$29.9M, with merger consideration comprised of stock and cash at a 60:40 ratio.
- As part of the merger, Southern Missouri will also assume ~$7.5M in subordinated debt.
- The transaction is anticipated to be accretive to SMBC's earnings per share by ~8.8% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and by 9.1% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
- The transaction is expected to be completed late in the first calendar quarter of 2022