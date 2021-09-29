Kennedy Wilson buys 332-unit apartment community in Denver for $134M

Sep. 29, 2021 6:39 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has acquired Griffis Marston Lake, a wholly owned 332-unit suburban apartment community in Denver, Colorado for $134M, excluding closing costs.
  • The company invested $62M of equity and secured a 10-year, $76M loan at a fixed-rate of 2.7%.
  • Built in 2002, Griffis Marston Lake is an institutional-quality, garden-style community that sits on 16 acres in the West Denver submarket of Littleton.
  • The property is expected to add ~$5M of initial annual net operating income upon acquisition and contributes to the expansion of the company’s multifamily portfolio, which has grown from 30,000 units at year-end 2020 to ~32,000 units at the close of Q2 2021.
  • Renovation plans include investing ~$6M to upgrade unit interiors and enhance amenities and common areas.
