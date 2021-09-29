Mortgage Applications: Purchase and Refinance Index drop 1% while rate expands
Sep. 29, 2021 7:09 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.1% vs. +4.9% the previous week
- Purchase Index: -1.0% vs. +2% the previous week
- Refinance Index: -1.0% vs. +7% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.10% from 3.03% in the prior week.
- "The increase in rates - mostly later in the week - led to a decrease in both purchase and refinance applications, with a prominent decline in government loan applications. Conventional loan applications increased, driven by a rise in conventional refinances. This was perhaps a sign that some borrowers reacted to higher rates and decided to refinance," MBA's AVP, Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan commented.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 66.4% of total applications from 66.2% percent the previous week; adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity increased to 3.4% of total applications.