Mortgage Applications: Purchase and Refinance Index drop 1% while rate expands

Sep. 29, 2021 7:09 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -1.1% vs. +4.9% the previous week
  • Purchase Index: -1.0% vs. +2% the previous week
  • Refinance Index: -1.0% vs. +7% the previous week
  • 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.10% from 3.03% in the prior week.
  • "The increase in rates - mostly later in the week - led to a decrease in both purchase and refinance applications, with a prominent decline in government loan applications. Conventional loan applications increased, driven by a rise in conventional refinances. This was perhaps a sign that some borrowers reacted to higher rates and decided to refinance," MBA's AVP, Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan commented.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 66.4% of total applications from 66.2% percent the previous week; adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity increased to 3.4% of total applications.
