Samsung close to finalizing $17B Texas chip plant - Reuters
Sep. 29, 2021 7:15 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)SSNNFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is close to finalizing construction of a second, $17B semiconductor factory near Austin, Texas, Reuters reports.
- The factory would make advanced logic semiconductor chips and create ~1,800 jobs, the company has said previously in filings to state officials.
- The Austin suburb of Williamson County is considered the frontrunner because of subsidies offered by the state as well as the likelihood of stable sources of electricity and water, according to the report.
