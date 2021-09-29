Samsung close to finalizing $17B Texas chip plant - Reuters

Sep. 29, 2021 7:15 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)SSNNFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Samsung Research America campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is close to finalizing construction of a second, $17B semiconductor factory near Austin, Texas, Reuters reports.
  • The factory would make advanced logic semiconductor chips and create ~1,800 jobs, the company has said previously in filings to state officials.
  • The Austin suburb of Williamson County is considered the frontrunner because of subsidies offered by the state as well as the likelihood of stable sources of electricity and water, according to the report.
  • Samsung's outlook is boosted by a robust semiconductor memory market, Khaveen Investments writes in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.