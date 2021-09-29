MustGrow Biologics upsizes equity offering to C$6.9M

Sep. 29, 2021 7:19 AM ETMustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MustGrow Biologics (OTCQX:MGROF) upsized its earlier announced C$2M non-brokered private placement to ~2.7M units for gross proceeds of ~C$6.9M at C$2.6/unit.
  • Ira Gluskin and Gluskin-related parties have subscribed to invest C$1M in the private placement under the same terms and conditions.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant wherein the warrant holder will be fully entitled to acquire one share at C$4 for two years post private placement closure.
  • Proceeds to be used for advancing development of its patented technology pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing of the placement is expected to occur on or around Oct.6.
