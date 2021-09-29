Taysha Gene's TSHA-101 an Orphan Drug in Europe for infantile GM2 gangliosidosis

  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been granted orphan drug designation from the European Commission for TSHA-101, an AAV9-based bicistronic gene replacement therapy in development for GM2 gangliosidosis, also called Tay-Sachs or Sandhoff disease.
  • GM2 gangliosidosis is a fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme β-hexosaminidase A, also known as Hex A.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, protocol assistance, reduced regulatory, if approved.
  • TSHA-101 is the first and only bicistronic vector currently in clinical development and has been granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the FDA.
  • Recently, TSHA-102 won Orphan Drug tag in Europe for Rett Syndrome.
