Lavie Bio and United Agronomy signs agreement for distribution of Lavie Bio's inoculant product
Sep. 29, 2021 7:24 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- "Lavie Bio" a subsidiary of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and United Agronomy enters into a distribution agreement, initially for spring wheat, for LAV.211, a Lavie developed inoculant.
- Under the terms of the agreement, LAV.211 will be distributed through United Agronomy's marketing channels in North Dakota, USA
- The parties expect that initial marketing and commercialization activity will target the 2022 spring wheat season, in North Dakota.
The signing of the distribution agreement follows the evaluation and testing of LAV.211 across various locations and over multiple seasons, in target regions of North Dakota in the United States.
Shares +3.27% PM