AutoNation attracts upgrade from Morgan Stanley after CEO hiring impresses
Sep. 29, 2021 7:29 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to an Equal-weight rating after having the retailer slotted at Underweight.
- The firm calls the recent appointment of Mike Manley as the new AutoNation CEO a significant narrative change.
- "Based on our years of experience following the arch of Mike Manley's career on the OEM side, we believe he can have a potentially transformational impact on AN's strategy, challenging our previous concerns around strategic stagnation and eroding returns," updates analyst Adam Jonas.
- Morgan Stanley lifts its price target to $116, which works out to 9.0X the estimated 2022 P/E vs. the 5-year historical average of 10.1X.
- Shares of AutoNation are up 0.16% premarket to $122.66.
