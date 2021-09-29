AutoNation attracts upgrade from Morgan Stanley after CEO hiring impresses

Sep. 29, 2021 7:29 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to an Equal-weight rating after having the retailer slotted at Underweight.
  • The firm calls the recent appointment of Mike Manley as the new AutoNation CEO a significant narrative change.
  • "Based on our years of experience following the arch of Mike Manley's career on the OEM side, we believe he can have a potentially transformational impact on AN's strategy, challenging our previous concerns around strategic stagnation and eroding returns," updates analyst Adam Jonas.
  • Morgan Stanley lifts its price target to $116, which works out to 9.0X the estimated 2022 P/E vs. the 5-year historical average of 10.1X.
  • Shares of AutoNation are up 0.16% premarket to $122.66.
  • Read more on Mike Manley's appointment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.