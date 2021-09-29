Life Clips' Belfrics to offer leveraged forex instruments, crypto derivative contracts
Sep. 29, 2021 8:13 AM ETLife Clips, Inc. (LCLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Life Clips' (OTCPK:LCLP) wholly-owned subsidiary Belfrics International is set to go live on October 2, 2021, offering leveraged forex instruments and crypto derivative contracts to customers on its trading platforms.
- Belfrics partnered with derivative trading platform provider Hybrid Solutions to use its Vertexfx platform for trading leveraged products. The collaboration with Hybrid solutions will ensure a high-quality trading experience for Belfrics Exchange customers as trading volumes increase.
- Belfrics Exchange, a digital asset trading platform, uses a mandated KYC component to identify and verify its users. The platform expects to gain significant market share in the Crypto Derivative market. It is also eyeing rapid expansion, with plans to relaunch its cryptocurrency exchange in India in October and open 22 centers in various parts of the country.
- Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar said, "The Forex Market offers Belfrics Exchange and its customers tremendous opportunities, but the Crypto Derivative market provides our exchange with the opportunity to take significant market share in the space, since there are few players in the space as of yet. Offering access to these markets on our platform gives Belfrics Exchange a tremendous advantage over many of our competitors. We have set an aggressive goal to achieve over $2 billion in monthly volumes before the end of 2021. As we relaunch our cryptocurrency exchange in India and open 22 centers in various parts of the country next month, we believe our goal is attainable."
- LCLP +1.25% pre-market