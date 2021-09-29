Performance Food Group lands bull call from Barclays with organic sales strength expected to continue
Sep. 29, 2021 8:19 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Barclays starts off coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with an Overweight rating.
- Analyst Jeffrey Bernstein says PFGC represents a compelling combination of strong organic sales and EBITDA growth. He sees significant market share gains for PFGC and acquisition optionality, which could be accelerated by the continued disruption from the pandemic.
- Shares of PFGC are up 1.30% YTD after falling from their spring highs.
- Barclays joins a crowded bull camp on Performance Food Group (PFGC), with 11 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher stacking up against 2 Neutral-equivalent ratings and just one Sell-equivalent rating.