Kratos nabs $50M in single award, sole source, high performance jet drone system related IDIQ contract
Sep. 29, 2021 8:20 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) trades 2.2% higher premarket after its Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems division received an ~$50M, single award, sole source, high performance jet drone system related Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract from U.S. government agency.
- Work under this contract award will be performed as funded task orders are issued by the customer at secure Kratos facilities and customer locations.
- Due to customer related, competitive, security, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided..
- The company expects the contract to be fully funded over the contract’s multi-year period of performance.