Kratos nabs $50M in single award, sole source, high performance jet drone system related IDIQ contract

Kratos headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) trades 2.2% higher premarket after its Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems division received an ~$50M, single award, sole source, high performance jet drone system related Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract from U.S. government agency.
  • Work under this contract award will be performed as funded task orders are issued by the customer at secure Kratos facilities and customer locations.
  • Due to customer related, competitive, security, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided..
  • The company expects the contract to be fully funded over the contract’s multi-year period of performance.
