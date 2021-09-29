Cytodyn management calls activist group leronlimab plan 'misguided' and 'misleading'
Sep. 29, 2021
- A plan offered by activist shareholders to secure approval of CytoDyn's (OTCQB:CYDY) leronlimab for cancer contains "no new compelling strategic direction," the company's management says.
- In addition, executives said what the group was offering was not a plan but rather "a misguided and misleading attempt to discredit the significant efforts of CytoDyn to bring leronlimab’s lifesaving potential to market."
- CytoDyn said it had several recent positive leronlimab developments, such as Brazil's regulatory authority, ANVISA, granting authorization to begin an additional phase clinical trial of leronlimab.
- The company also says that the group's characterization of the timing for the cancer trial is wrong.
- Earlier this month, a federal judge found that the shareholder group do not follow SEC rules in its solicitations with shareholders.