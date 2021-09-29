PAE wins $98M U.S. Navy contractor logistics support contract
Sep. 29, 2021 8:23 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) has won a $98M sole-source, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
- Under the 18-month contract, PAE will provide the U.S. Navy contractor logistics support for F-5 fighter aircraft.
- PAE's Readiness and Sustainment team will perform all maintenance and logistics support services for 43 F-5F and F-5N aircraft at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida; Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada; Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona; and Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, through January 2023.
- Earlier this week, PAE retained its position on $835M Air Force IDIQ contract, $84.3M task order