PAE wins $98M U.S. Navy contractor logistics support contract

Sep. 29, 2021 8:23 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) has won a $98M sole-source, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
  • Under the 18-month contract, PAE will provide the U.S. Navy contractor logistics support for F-5 fighter aircraft.
  • PAE's Readiness and Sustainment team will perform all maintenance and logistics support services for 43 F-5F and F-5N aircraft at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida; Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada; Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona; and Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, through January 2023.
  • Earlier this week, PAE retained its position on $835M Air Force IDIQ contract, $84.3M task order
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.